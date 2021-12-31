Wolverine: Matthew Vaughn would like to make a movie about the mutant as a young man

Matthew Vaughn, director of the recent The King’s Man – The origins, is seriously thinking about a reboot focused on the most popular X-man character, Wolverine. During the press activities held on the occasion of the theatrical debut of the prequel of Kingsman, Vaughn has in fact answered which X-man would prefer as the protagonist of his next work. His answer: “There is only one that I haven’t had the opportunity to truly interact with. And Hugh Jackman brought it to the screen with extreme talent and skill. But being able to track down an interpreter for the reboot on a young Wolverine would be really fun and could lead in a totally different direction to that taken by Hugh. Jackman did an exemplary job but I believe that of all the X-men Wolverine was also the first character who strangely draws me into the most inexorable world. Yes. Wolverine“.

This revival deThe X-Men franchise would not be new to the filmmaker, since he had already directed in 2011 X-Men: The beginning in which James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence lent their features to the early versions of Professor Charles Xavier, Magneto and Mystica. The blockbuster film proved to be a success. Although Vaughn has already had occasion to reinvent the origin story of some of the most famous X-men, his interaction with the mutant from adamantium skeleton, always played on the big screen by the Australian actor Hugh Jackman, it limited itself to a version of it already in old age and a rather limited presence. Wolverine is also the only X-men character who can also boast three monographic films dedicated to him, including the beautiful and melancholy Logan by James Mangold.

The production rights for X-men-related films have returned to Marvel Studios following the 2019 Fox and Disney merger, and it’s once again possible for Hollywood to think about a new chapter in adventures of mutants. However, for many the only Wolverine possible is the one with the features of the mammoth Hugh Jackman, much taller and more aesthetically attractive than his feral original comic version. Recognized by Vaughn himself as eligible candidates for the role, the Kingsman star Taron Egerton And Aaron Taylor-Johnson, formerly Quicksilver for Marvel in the film Avengers: Age of Ultron.