Wolverine The immortal movie tonight on tv: cast, plot, streaming

Wolverine The Immortal is the film tonight on tv on Wednesday 24 November 2021 broadcast in prime time on Italia 1. Here is the cast, plot, trailer and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

KEEP READING AFTER ADVERTISING

KEEP READING AFTER ADVERTISING KEEP READING AFTER ADVERTISING

Wolverine The immortal movie tonight on tv: cast

Directed by James Mangold. The cast consists of Hugh Jackman, Brian Tee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Hal Yamanouchi, Will Yun Lee, Rila Fukushima, Tao Okamoto.

KEEP READING AFTER ADVERTISING

Wolverine The immortal movie tonight on tv: plot

When the Americans bombed Nagasaki with the atomic bomb during the end of World War II, Wolverine saved a Japanese soldier named Yashida. The latter after decades has become a very big tycoon of the most advanced technology. So Yashida sends his trusty Yukio to retrieve Wolverine, who after what happened in X-Men: Final Conflict, has decided to impose an exile in the woods. The old Yashida doesn’t send him out to find him just to say goodbye, but he wants to offer Logan the choice to become mortal and thus put an end to all the losses and grief Wolverine has had to endure during his long life.

Wolverine The Immortal streaming

Wolverine The immortal streaming will also be visible for free from the site mediaset.it/italia1 obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the Mediaset app available for iOS and Android.

Wolverine The immortal movie tonight on tv: trailer

Tonight on TV on social media

To keep up to date on the current TV series, follow the Facebook pages:

Useful links on tv tonight