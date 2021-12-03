Wolverine – The Immortal: plot and cast of the film with Hugh Jackman

With the beginning of the new millennium, the films dedicated to the superheroes of comics, in particular Marvel and DC Comics, have become a particularly solid reality of the current world cinema landscape. The trilogy of feature films dedicated to X-Men, in particular, is among the most popular with fans of the genre. In these titles, in particular, the character of Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman. In fact, a trilogy was dedicated to him which began in 2009 with X-Men Origins – Wolverine and continued in 2013 with Wolverine – The immortal (review here). Directed by James Mangold, this second chapter is placed chronologically between X-Men – Final Conflict And X-Men – Days of a future past.

Despite being a sequel, however, this one presents a story, inserted in a profoundly different context than the previous one, making it almost a film in its own right. The story is in fact based on the comic series The Wolverine, written by Chris Claremont and illustrated by Frank Miller, and features a Japanese setting. Precisely because of this, Mangold then decided to build the film by merging features from westerns derived from works such as The ice-eyed Texan and others derived from samurai films such as 13 assassins. This allowed to give life to a story about the famous mutant full of visual suggestions that make it unique.

This led Wolverine – The immortal to distinguish itself from its peers, obtaining positive reviews and a total income of almost 415 million dollars. Even today, for fans of the character, he is together with Logan – The Wolverine, the best film dedicated to the character. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. By continuing to read here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Wolverine – The Immortal: the plot of the film

Wolverine – The immortal opens with a flashback to Logan who, in 1945, is a prisoner in Nagasaki during the explosion of the atomic bomb, where he manages to save the soldier Yashida from the explosion. In 2013, Logan is instead destroyed by the death of his beloved Jean Gray and leads a hermit’s life in the Yukon Mountains. His isolation is suddenly interrupted by the appearance of the young mutant Yukio, able to predict the death of each person. The latter reveals to him that Yashida is dying and would like to thank him for the valiant gesture he made during the war.

Despite initial opposition, Logan therefore goes to Tokyo. Here the man actually attempts to persuade Wolverine to trade his gift of immortality with him. Although he hates the idea of ​​living forever with remorse, the mutant refuses to deprive himself of this power, unaware that he has already fallen into the doctor’s trap. Viper, who aspires to have the gift of immortality possessed by the mutant. Logan thus finds himself the victim of a plot greater than he could imagine, which will lead him to literally fight for his life, while trying to save the innocent. Mariko, Yashida’s nephew, involved in the affair.

Wolverine – The Immortal: the cast of the film

With Wolverine – The immortal, the actor Hugh Jackman finds himself playing the character of Wolverine for the sixth time. Now particularly attached to the character, he underwent an even more intense physical training than the previous ones, recommended to him by the actor Dwayne Johnson. In doing so, he achieved an astounding physical form, thanks to which he was able to personally take part in the action sequences of the film, without relying excessively on doubles. In particular, when he had to appear without clothes he used to deprive himself of liquids for about 36 hours, so as to make the muscles more evident. A practice, however, which is particularly dangerous for health.

Next to him, in the film, we find several Japanese actors, starting with Tao Okamoto, here in her film debut in the role of the young Mariko, while Rila Fukushima is Yukio. For her role, the latter trained in particular in the use of the sword. To play Yashida, the man rescued by Wolverine, he was chosen instead Hiroyuki Sanada. The Russian actress Svetlana Khodchenkova instead she plays the mutant Viper, capable of producing extremely dangerous poisons and toxins. Hal Yamanouchi it is instead the Silver Samurai, another powerful rival of Wolverine featured in the film. Lastly, the cameos of Patrick Stewart in the role of Charles Xavier and Famke Janssen in those of Jean Gray.

Wolverine – The Immortal: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

You can take advantage of Wolverine – The immortal thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. This is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili Cinema, Amazon Prime Video and Disney +. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. The film is also present in the television schedule of Wednesday 24 November at 21:20 hours On the canal Italy 1.

