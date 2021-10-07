In the coming weeks, more precisely from April 28, some memorabilia from the world of entertainment will be auctioned. Among the various objects there will also be a jacket ofworn in one of the X-Men movies from

According to those reported by Deadline, in fact, the Actor’s Fund, Doyle Auctioneers & Appraisers and the actress Christine Baranski would have organized this particular auction to support the Actor’s Fund, a charity organization in support of show business workers.

Among the various items that will be auctioned we also find a pair of glasses by Elton John, a collection of books signed by Julie Andrews, a banjo signed by Steve Martin, Celeste Holm’s Golden Globe won for Invisible Barrier in 1947, Boots , Jeans and a Bruce Springsteen T-shirt, the dress worn by Bette Midler for Halloween 2014 and many other items.

Below you will find all information about Logan, the last film in which Jackman played the role of the beloved character:

In the cast of the film Hugh Jackman (Logan), Patrick Stewart (Xavier), Boyd Holbrook (the villain), Stephen Merchant, Richard E. Grant (a mad scientist), Elise Neal, Elizabeth Rodriguez and Eriq La Salle.

20th Century Fox presents the third spin-off about Wolverine, the famous mutant of the X-Men. Logan is based on “Old Logan,” the comic story, set in the future, by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven.

The synopsis:

In 2029 the mutant population dropped dramatically and the X-Men split. Logan, whose regenerative powers are weakening, now lives surrounded by alcohol and works as a driver. He takes care of a sick Professor Xavier, whom he keeps hidden. One day he meets a foreign woman who asks him to escort her daughter Laura to the borders of Canada. Logan at first refuses, but Xavier has been expecting that little girl for a long time. Laura in fact possesses an extraordinary strength, very close to that of Wolverine. Her DNA holds the secret that binds her to Logan and that is why she is pursued by members of a very powerful organization.