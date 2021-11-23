Wolverine, why is the Marvel hero called that? The origins of its name

Wolverine is a character who certainly needs no introduction. Protagonist of numerous X-Men films, the most famous mutant will also be at the center of the Marvel’s Wolverine video game for PS5 announced by Insomniac Games. But there is a question that even the most avid fans often can’t answer: because Wolverine is called that?

There are several explanations in-universe as to the origin of the name “Wolverine”. The real origin of the name, however, could be disappointing. In the early 1970s, Marvel editor-in-chief Roy Thomas commissioned screenwriter Len Wein the creation of a character specially named Wolverine who must have been short, Canadian and with the temperament of a wolverine, a glutton.

Wolverines are mammals which, in appearance, resemble small bears. Their ideal habitat is the coldest countries, including Canada. They are animals tenacious, aggressive, with sharp claws. Do they remember anyone?

At its debut on The Incredible Hulk # 180, therefore, Wolverine was simply a new superhero inspired by a wolverine, with an already iconic costume designed by John Romita Sr. It was his idea to equip Wolverine with retractable claws, as he believed that, if a man had in reality claws like those, it would have been more practical to be able to withdraw them at will.

Over the years, several authors have tried to justify the origin of the name Wolverine within the comics: one of the first was Timothy Truman, on the pages of Marvel Comics Presents # 98. In this story, Logan goes to the rescue of a Native American tribe terrified by a ferocious beast. To celebrate the mutant’s victory, the natives decide to nickname Logan with the name of the beast he defeated, which they called Skunk-Bear, which we can translate as Bear-Skunk. Seeing him not particularly enthusiastic about the new nickname, they reveal that Canadians call that beast Carcajou, or glutton: Wolverine.

Another origin of the name is present in Wolverine the Origin # 6. In this story, Logan accepts a cage meeting. Seeing the ferocity with which the still young mutant fought, one of the bystanders utters the fateful words “That boy’s a wolverine!“,”That boy is a wolverine!“, giving Logan his nickname.

Regardless of his name, Wolverine is a character who has carved out a special place in the hearts of readers over time. Also thanks to the interpretation of Hugh Jackman in the films, Wolverine has become one of the leading characters of the House of Ideas. The fact that there is no single answer as to the origin of its name is not surprising: retcons are the order of the day in the world of comics. The recent announcement by Marvel Comics, which anticipates a change in the history of Wolverine in the comics, therefore appears almost natural.