Wolverine, will Hugh Jackman return to the Marvel Universe thanks to the Multiverse? The actor’s response

It has now been four years since Hugh Jackman he took on the role of the hero for the last time Marvel Wolverine with the film Logan. A very painful and rather definitive chapter, since on more than one occasion the actor had closed the door to the possibility of returning to the role of the mutant.

Since then, however, the fans have never given up and have continued to hope for his return, especially since Disney acquired the Fox – to which the rights on the X-Men. A hypothesis, among other things, that today more than ever becomes even more concrete thanks to the introduction of the Multiverse, arrived on the small screen thanks to the series Loki and at the cinema with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Thanks to this new element, in fact, the beloved Wolverine could return to the big screen without too much forcing.

At the end the Australian actor himself intervened, also explaining in detail how he approached the last chapter dedicated to the hero and what he thinks about the hopes of the fans. The question was put to him by Jack Hamilton in an interview recently, to which he replied in no uncertain terms:

“[Del Multiverso, ndr] nand I hear from you for the first time, but I don’t have anything in my inbox from Feige, so it’s very likely that whatever ideas he might have at the moment aren’t on the table. I want to be very clear though: before filming Logan we had a very clear idea of ​​what it was going to be. I really thought it was over and it helped me a lot knowing it was going to be my last time and I gave it my all. He is a character that I still carry in my heart, but I’m done. Tell everyone, please, especially a Ryan Reynolds; he doesn’t believe me, he thinks I’m joking“.

In short, according to the words of Hugh Jackman, there is nothing to be done; cinecomics – and Wolverine in particular – are now a closed chapter for the actor. Difficult to think of a recast for the hero, since with him the character has become truly iconic; But it seems like we should get used to the idea of ​​a new Logan, despite Jackman still being so attached to the role that he recently shared some nostalgic shots of the hero.

