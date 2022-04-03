Wolves fans and the Mexican National Team troll Dibu Martínez

Midtime Editorial

A message you posted wolverhampton in his account in English has been applauded by Mexican followers, who immediately related it to the disdain of Emiliano “El Dibu” Martinez to the National Team during the draw for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Argentina goalkeeper ‘mocks’ Mexico

On Friday, the Aston Villa goalkeeper celebrated that the Albiceleste had to face the Tricolor in the World Cup, celebrating and saying “easy, easy”, a gesture that was not well received by the Mexican fan, who celebrated seeing him defeated at Molineux.

Wolves, a club in which the Mexican Raúl Jiménez plays, placed a photograph precisely of Martínez lamenting a goal against him while Trincao celebrates in a game that they won 2-1.

Hobby responds to Dibu Martínez

The publication was especially filled with Mexican fans, who mocked the “easy, easy” of the South American goalkeeper for the defeat he suffered.

There were also those who They expressed their love for the Wolves for making Dibu “shut his mouth”who curiously in statements to Argentine television had mentioned the complexity of facing Mexico in the first phase in Qatar, although his crazy reaction was still unknown.

Result Wolves vs. Aston-Villa

When is the Mexico vs Argentina match?

The game of the Mexican National Team against the Albiceleste will take place next November 26 at 1:00 p.m. (Mexico City time) at the Lusail Stadium.

Rest of Mexico’s rivals in the 2022 World Cup

