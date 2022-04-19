WOM announced the departure of its CEO Bannister after its first year of operation

WOM Colombia announced the departure of its first CEO in Colombia, Chris Bannister, after the first anniversary of the company’s operation. In his replacement, the mobile operator named Ramiro Lafarga as its new local CEO.

The outgoing director of WOM leaves a record of important figures, according to the company: with around two million users, a deployment of its own network with 3,832 antennas “installed in record time”, WOM stores throughout the country. The company also reports achievements such as a reduction in the prices of mobile telephony services in general in the country, up to 52% in the case of postpaid plans.

“Having launched a company from scratch in the midst of the pandemic, and having ensured WOM’s operational and commercial growth with the opening of more than 230 stores and 160 kiosks nationwide, employing more than 2,300 Womers, and deploying its own network in 4G that today covers more than 45 million Colombians, the time has come to complete my role in WOM”, said outgoing CEO Chris Bannister.

In his replacement, the Argentine Lafarga has extensive experience in the telecommunications sector in Latin America and Europe. His challenges will be framed in continuing the strategies, plans and programs established for the company in 2022. The new manager is already in the country and will take office on April 20, according to WOM Colombia.