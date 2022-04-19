Wom: Chris Bannister ceases to be the CEO in Colombia – News Technology – Technology
WOM.
Photo:
Chris Bannister, current CEO of WOM in Colombia, ends his term and hands over the position.
April 19, 2022, 05:37 PM
Chris Bannister says goodbye to the company after it had completed its first year of operation in the country, managing to contribute to a commitment that, as they define, is the democratization of telecommunications.
The operator currently has with nearly 2 million users, a deployment of its own network with 3,832 antennas installed in record time, WOM stores throughout the country and it has achieved a 52% reduction in the prices of mobile telephony services, such as postpaid plans.
Now, this role is assumed by the Argentine Ramiro Lafarga, an executive who has extensive experience in the telecommunications sector in Latin America and Europe.
Your challenges will be framed in continuing the strategies, plans and programs established for the company in this 2022. The new director is already in the country and will take office on April 20, according to WOM Colombia.
“I want to thank Ramiro for agreeing to continue with the transformation that WOM has started in Colombia. I will continue to work hand in hand with the Novator family for more projects” concluded Chris Bannister.
TECHNOSPHERE
Twitter: @TecnosferaET
