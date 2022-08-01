Woman accused in Miami of selling false plane tickets to Cuba and Nicaragua

In Miami, a woman was arrested and accused of being in charge of a travel agency that sold false plane tickets. The tickets were for travel from Havana to Nicaragua and from Miami to Cuba. Authorities estimate the total scammed from people to be about $119,000.

María Van-Caneghem, 46, faces 25 charges for the crimes of grand theft and organized fraud.

The police disclosed the modus operandi of the accused. It was possible to specify that she contacted the victims through several Facebook groups in which plane tickets are sought to travel to Cuba and Nicaragua. She was promoting herself to them as a representative of a travel agency called “Hello Cuba Travel.”

In May of this year, Van-Caneghem met at different times with various buyers and raised about $119,000 in cash.

The terrible surprise occurred when the relatives of the people who bought the tickets arrived at the Miami and Havana airports. Then, upon handing it over to the air terminal staff, they discovered that the tickets were fake and they couldn’t board the plane.

Airline ticket scam

The victims went to the police, and Van-Caneghem could be identified with photos as the person responsible for the fraud.

The investigation led to the arrest of Van-Caneghem, who told the agents that he had already returned part of the money stolen from several of the victims. However, he denied that he had sold fake tickets to other people who say so.

The woman is under arrest, and a judge has set her bail at $69,000.

So far, dozens of people are known to be directly or indirectly affected by the fraudulent activity of the detainee.

In recent months, trips to Nicaragua have allowed thousands of Cubans to migrate to the United States. Also recently, Joe Biden’s executive authorized flights to airports in several Cuban provinces. All this can be exploited by unscrupulous people, who try to make a profit at the expense of others.