Woman accused of kidnapping and torturing a man in NY

A woman, identified as Valerie Rosario 22 years old, was arrested along with her accomplice Javier Vargas, after being accused of kidnapping and torture in the city of New York.

According to the information offered by the authorities, in February Rosario summoned the man to his apartment in the Bronx, they met through the social network Instagram, making him believe that they would have an appointment.

The man, during the kidnapping was tortured, beaten and burned, all this to collect a reward. The judicial documentation reports that the victim was an easy target for Valerie Rosario and his accomplice, for the life he projects on his Instagram account.

The authorities announced that not only Rosario and Vargas were involved in what happened, but that three other men participated.

The court document indicates that: “They undressed the victim, put him in a bathtub, poured flammable substances on him and burned him with a flame all over his body, tormented him with a knife, beat him on the legs, back and body. ”.

Andrew Kluger, assistant district attorney during the reading of Rosario’s charges in the Manhattan Criminal Court, announced that after the hours of torture, the kidnappers communicated by video call with the victim’s brother and while they talked one of them (kidnapper) cut the man while they demanded the complaint.

“Give us $100,000 or we will kill him,” his brother was told, according to the court document.

The New York Post reported that authorities found the man 24 hours after the incident in the back of a pickup truck. “Unconscious, wrapped in a blanket with duct tape over his mouth, barely breathing,” the complaint says.

Valerie Rosario He faces charges of kidnapping and attempted murder. Andrew Kluger requested that she be held without bail. The authorities managed to track down Javier Vargas and a knife was found on him.

Through her lawyer, Rosario denied the accusations that have been made against her.

The third person involved, whose name has not been released, was remanded in custody after being arrested and charged last week.

