Sports

Woman accuses Oscar de la Hoya of sexual assault

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read

An executive of a company that produces tequila filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles, California, against the multiple world boxing champion Oscar de la hoya claiming damages for being the victim of an alleged sexual assault by the former fighter.

As published by The Los Angeles Times on its digital portal, the woman alleges that during a visit to the Casa México Tequila distillery, De la Hoya knocked on her door in a hotel “with his pants around his ankles, then entered the room by strength and took her to bed”. The events allegedly occurred in March 2020.

In addition, the lawsuit details when the woman goes to De La Hoya’s room because he was not in the group that was to tour the distillery. She alleges that De La Hoya “pulled her into her bed where he sexually assaulted her.”

It is not the first time that De la Hoya, who is a partner in Casa México Tequila, has faced accusations of sexual assault. An 18-year-old girl filed a civil lawsuit in 1998 that was settled out of court.. The plaintiff claimed $10 million in damages.

De la Hoya, 49, retired as a boxer in 2008. Since then he has dedicated himself to promoting cards under the company Golden Boy Promotions.

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read

Related Articles

The debt that Isaac Cruz must pay before fighting for a world title

60 mins ago

They reveal ‘bad practices’ of Matías Almeyda in the Flock; that’s why he doesn’t come back

1 hour ago

Miguel Herrán moves with the memory of ‘LCDP’ that he has rescued from the fire in his house

1 hour ago

David Benavídez treated Canelo Álvarez as an old man and the man from Guadalajara agreed with him

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button