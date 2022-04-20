Woman accuses Oscar de la Hoya of sexual assault

An executive of a company that produces tequila filed a civil lawsuit in Los Angeles, California, against the multiple world boxing champion Oscar de la hoya claiming damages for being the victim of an alleged sexual assault by the former fighter.

As published by The Los Angeles Times on its digital portal, the woman alleges that during a visit to the Casa México Tequila distillery, De la Hoya knocked on her door in a hotel “with his pants around his ankles, then entered the room by strength and took her to bed”. The events allegedly occurred in March 2020.

In addition, the lawsuit details when the woman goes to De La Hoya’s room because he was not in the group that was to tour the distillery. She alleges that De La Hoya “pulled her into her bed where he sexually assaulted her.”

It is not the first time that De la Hoya, who is a partner in Casa México Tequila, has faced accusations of sexual assault. An 18-year-old girl filed a civil lawsuit in 1998 that was settled out of court.. The plaintiff claimed $10 million in damages.

De la Hoya, 49, retired as a boxer in 2008. Since then he has dedicated himself to promoting cards under the company Golden Boy Promotions.