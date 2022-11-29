Woman almost loses her life for having sex in this sexual position

According to the diary’The universal’a 45-year-old woman in the southern state of Mississippi, in the United States, she was taken to a local hospital emergency room after reporting 10/10 chest pain after intercourse. The woman also felt severe nausea and shortness of breath.

A publication in the medical journal ‘American Journal Case Reports’ detailed that the woman felt a burst in her chest at the moment of orgasm, given the position in which she was: “The patient was having sexual relations with her husband and, during orgasm, she felt an explosion in her chest with radiation in her back,” explained the doctors, who stated that the problem is related to the way in which it was located: “She told us that her legs were very pressed against her chest at the moment of orgasm.”

Of course, the patient had a history of hypertension and also admitted that she abused tobacco consumption for about 17 years. She said that currently she “smoked 6 to 7 cigarettes a day.”

The treatment the woman received was morphine and fentanyl to reduce pain. In addition, doctors determined that she had a leak in her aorta, which is the largest artery in the body at about 1 inch in diameter and carries blood throughout the body.

The name of the condition he suffered is “Acute Aortic Syndrome” (AAS) and it is on the list of serious illnesses that can threaten life. In addition, doctors determined that he suffered an aortic intramural hematoma, which can cause a complete tear of the aorta and, if left untreated, can lead to death. According to the investigation of the American Journal Case Reports40% of patients with this condition die instantly.

High blood pressure can cause wear and tear on the aorta, leading to this condition. It is something that affects men more frequently than women: “Men have a 2.1 higher incidence of developing ASA, and the maximum age of diagnosis is late adulthood, around 65 years,” explains the magazine report.

Fortunately, in this case, surgery on the aorta was avoided and the blood pressure was finally stabilized with medication. The woman was treated for three days at the clinic to treat the symptoms.

“Aortic intramural hematoma in a 45-year-old woman during sexual intercourse, as seen in the patient in our case, It is not a fact that is reported frequently”, was what the doctors confirmed after treating her”, confirmed the newspaper New York Post.

sudden cardiac death

Sudden cardiac death can also happen during sexual intercourse. It is characterized by collapse or sudden cardiac arrest secondary to cardiac arrhythmias, in people who may or may not have heart disease. What happens is that blood stops flowing to the brain and the entire body, and causes death if not treated in the first few minutes. It is related to 20 to 30% of deaths of cardiac origin, according to the scientific publication Elsevier.

“The risk of sudden cardiac death also shows similar patterns, with a reported incidence of 0.19% in men and 0.16% in women, often seen during masturbation, sexual interaction with sex workers, or extramarital sexual activity.” , explains the magazine American Journal Case Reports.