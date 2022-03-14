Woman and her newborn baby killed in Mariupol hospital attack

In Mariupol they dig mass graves to bury the dead of the war 0:58

(CNN) — The Mariupol woman rescued from the hospital bombing last week, as well as her newborn baby, died in the last hours, as confirmed by the surgeon who tried to save their lives.

The surgeon, Timur Marin, told Ukrainian television from Mariupol: “While resuscitating her and taking anti-shock measures, we performed a caesarean section and delivered the child with no signs of life. Resuscitation of the child for more than half an hour did not give result. Resuscitation of the mother for half an hour or more did not give any result. Both died.”

An AP image of emergency workers carrying the injured pregnant woman on a stretcher out of the bombed-out hospital last Wednesday had been widely reported, including on CNN.

According to AP, doctors did not have time to get the woman’s name before her husband and father came to recover her body, so it did not end up in one of the mass graves in Mariupol.

As CNN previously reported, at least three people were killed in Wednesday’s attack, which came despite Russia agreeing to a 12-hour pause in hostilities to allow refugees to evacuate.

At the time, the Mariupol city council accused Russian forces of having dropped several bombs from the air, calling the destruction “enormous”.

Russia’s version of the attack on Mariupol 2:11

Last week, Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko also accused the Russians of genocide for their attacks on civilian buildings.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had called the attack an “atrocity.”

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed without evidence that the bombed-out hospital in Mariupol was the base of the radical Azov battalion and that all the patients and nurses had left. Later Thursday, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman denied in a briefing that Russia had bombed the maternity hospital, calling it a “provocation.”

CNN’s Olga Voitovych and Alex Stambaugh contributed to this report.