Woman arrested for murder of Argentine athlete in Paris

Paris. The woman arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder in Paris in the early hours of Saturday to Sunday of the former Argentine rugby international Federico Martín Aramburu must appear this Tuesday before an investigating judge for the eventual indictment of her.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office told Efe that the woman’s arrest formally ended last night and her appearance before the instructor is scheduled, which should lead to the opening of a judicial investigation.

According to the leaked elements of the police investigations to the press, based on the images captured by video surveillance cameras in the shops near the scene of the crime, the 24-year-old girl was the driver of the car in which two men suspected of fleeing have shot the former player.

Argentine athlete murdered in Paris

These images have also made it possible to identify the man who fatally shot Aramburu in a central street in the VI district of the French capital.

This is Loïk Le Priol, a well-known far-right former member of the so-called Union Defense Group (GUD), dissolved in 2017, who is actively sought by law enforcement.

The 42-year-old former rugby player, who played for three French teams between 2004 and 2010 and lived in the French Basque Country, had traveled to Paris to watch Saturday’s Six Nations match between France and England at the Stade de France. of Saint Denis, on the outskirts of Paris.

At dawn, after being involved in an altercation on the terrace of a bar, he was attacked by the group with whom he had fought when he was returning to his hotel with his friend, former partner and partner Shaun Hegarty.

A car stopped at the height of the two men and two individuals got out of it and shot at them. Aramburu was hit by the shots and died instantly, while his friend was unharmed.