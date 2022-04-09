Woman asks her injured boyfriend for the password of his cell phone

Digital Millennium

Toxicity in couples can go a long way, provoking painful chapters that, today with cell phones, are exhibited forever.

Such is the case of a woman who went viral after she was caught demanding the password to her cell phone from her boyfriend for alleged infidelity, but the abnormal thing was that he did it when the young man had just suffered an accident that had him in the ambulance.

This event happened in the city of Cali, Colombia and it quickly went viral due to the impact it caused on networks, seeing the attitude of the woman who, desperate and screaming, demanded her partner’s cell phone.

“He hopes that the paramedics will at least attend to him,” says the person who is recording while others saw the fact with surprise.

According to reports, the young man was run over, but this mattered little to the woman, who without thinking, got into the ambulance with her boyfriend to ask for his code and thus confirm an alleged infidelity that he had with his neighbor.

“I ride because you have to give me the key”, gThe woman asks one of the paramedics.

The video concludes with authorities lowering the woman to handcuff her as she kicks the ambulance a couple of times.​

