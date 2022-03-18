Woman assures that she is pregnant with Anuel AA

A 28-year-old woman reportedly six months old pregnancy ensures that the child what are you waiting for from the urban singer Anuel AA, current couple of the Dominican yailin “The Most Viral”.

According to an investigation by the El Gordo y la Flaca program, carried out by the journalist Tanya Charry, it is about a young woman who lives in Houston, Texas, called Melissa Vallecilla.

According to journalistic sources, Anuel AA He told him that he would recognize the baby and that he would have all his support, but everything changed when he met the Dominican artist Yailin La Más Viral and the communication between them was lost. Supposedly, since then she does not answer messages or answer calls.

According to the report, both met at a private party that the singer Drake performed in Houston, United States, for the launch of her album in September of last year, to which the young woman was invited by a friend. “Supposedly they started a long-distance relationship and for several months they were seeing each other in Miami, when she was traveling or in Houston when the singer was going to visit her.”

According to the information provided by Charry, the communication between Anuel AA and Melissa was that of a normal couple and “even when she realized she was pregnant, she told the singer and, according to a source, Anuel would have taken it in a good way, but he asked to have a prenatal paternity test, he with his saliva and her with the blood, the result reviewed by El Gordo y Flaca was 99.9%”, affirms the program.

This news comes to light at a time when Anuel AA and Yailin “The Most Viral” They have shouted their love from the four winds. They are currently living together in Miami and confessed that they have plans to start a family and have children.

