Woman Breastfeeds Cat On Airplane Disgusting Passengers (Video)

Donna attempts to breastfeed a kitten on a plane and refuses to put it back in the carrier when the flight attendants ask her to stop.

It is a situation that has caused the tortal indignation of all the passengers on the plane, recently in fact a woman on a trip on an airplane and was viewed with disgust by all flight mates while uncovering her breasts she tried to breastfeed a baby wrapped in a blanket.

The fact would not have created any inconvenience to anyone if it had not been that the little one was not a baby, but a kitten hairless, probably a few weeks old Sphynx.

Woman is breastfeeding the cat on the plane

The story went public when a screen shot of a message sent by one of the crew members went viral on social media, from Delta Flight 1360 from Syracuse with stops in New York, Atlanta, and Georgia in fact, a message has arrived to the ground crew that communicated the need for assistance after a woman refused to put the cat back in the carrier.

According to the message sent through‘Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System “A passenger in seat 13A is feeding a cat and will not put the cat back in the carrier as requested”

Following the news, Ainsley Elizabeth one of the flight attendants has published several details of the story on the social network TikTok asserting: “This woman had one of those hairless cats wrapped in a blanket so it looked like a baby.” “His shirt was up and he was trying to get the cat to hook up and he didn’t want to put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for his life. “

There is currently no news on what happened to the woman when the plane finally landed, but the flight attendant he made it clear that supervisory intervention was necessary.

The airline employee who sent the message during the two-hour journey requested that the airline’s specialized team met the owner of the uncooperative pet upon landing.

The airline’s website describes its flight attendants as amazing people always ready to help and understand the needs of passengers, but in this particular case everyone was horribly stunned by the woman’s actions.

As reported on the airline’s website, they fully support women’s right to breastfeed in public during flights. Obviously, the pro-breastfeeding campaign does it is limited to breastfeeding of humans and certainly not of animals.

The airline allows its passengers to travel with their pets small pets in the cabin for a supplement, but these must be kept in a pet carrier under the seat.

A big step forward to travel safely with your four-legged friend, even if it is undeniable that since this company policy has been implemented incidents of various kinds related to the transport of animals increased by 84%.

As with everything, there is always the downside: it is up to each of us to behave correctly, to avoid the risk that advantages like this, conquered with difficulty over time, are then taken away from everyone.

Someone just texted me this… what the actual hell? pic.twitter.com/B0ri97fh2D – Ryan Spellman (@JustJettingThru) November 23, 2021

