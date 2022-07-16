Woman crossed a country to meet a man and he abandoned her – People – Culture

Samantha Marie, a young American, went viral thanks to a TikTok video in which she tells how her last date went.

The young woman crossed the entire United States to meet the man with whom she had been speaking for several weeks on FaceTime and social networks. But her excitement faded when the subject abandoned her at the hotel where they were staying and took the vodka.

“I flew across the country to see this man and when I woke up from a nap in our hotel, he was gone.“, narrates Marie in a video.

In addition, the young woman shows a conversation in which the subject assures her that he will notify her when he returns. However, there is no response to Samantha’s claims.

“You should have told me before you changed my flight… I’m in a place I’ve never been before, I bought everything to come here, and you leave without telling me?‘ the woman wrote.

Despite the insistence, Marie never got an answer, so she decided to vent with the TikTok video that went viralwhich is a response to another young woman who was also dumped by her date with the excuse of going to the bathroom.

In another clip, the young woman explained that she met the aforementioned thanks to a mutual friend they had on social networks, they started talking and agreed to meet.

The first day they had lunch together and walked around the city, the next day they decided to stay in a hotel, where they played board games, and agreed to go out at night. However, the young she took a nap and that’s when he left her.

