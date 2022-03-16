Woman denounces abuse of ex-partner, would have manipulated her to buy gadgets and video games

Twitter user @bren_mtzz has denounced a story full of abuseseconomic violence, gas lighting and a series of misogynistic behavior on the part of her ex-partner, which lasted for more than a decade.

In a Twitter thread, Brenda recounted the story of abuse that she lived with her former partner Daniel, aka devilgotchi, what it started when they were both 15 years old in the distant 2008.

“We met when we were 15 years old, we were dating for three months and in the end he sent me alv”says Brenda, before discovering that he had a girlfriend and he introduced her as his “best friend”.

My name is Brenda and my story with Daniel aka Devilgotchi/Dirugotchi started (2008) like any teenage courtship: We met when we were 15 years old, we dated for three months and in the end he sent me alv. I didn’t hear from him for a year and then he showed up again. pic.twitter.com/AjfaVpvjMW — the fucking crazy victimized ✌🏻 (@bren_mtzz) March 13, 2022

After a year without knowing anything about Daniel, Brenda explains that one day the subject appeared again and they restarted their relationship, but “Every time I asked him what we were”bill, “He said: ‘well, friends, friends also fuck'”. However, Brenda mentions that despite her constant denials, he would have taken financial advantage of her. That specifically began the day they both found money at the young woman’s house and convinced her, according to the young woman’s account, to steal it. “to buy your first (Nintendo) 3ds”.

“Everything went alv once we found money in my house”says Brenda, “He convinced me to take money to buy his first 3ds, we did it and after a week he convinced me to take MORE to buy him a 3ds xl and that way I would keep the previous one”.

from that moment “every video game/console release involved me stealing money from my family”, mentions Brenda, and if not “he insulted me in horrible ways”, accuses.

“He asked me for forgiveness with a marzipan”

“An occasion that I got to see it”mentions, “Without the money we had agreed on, he got very angry, yelled at me and squeezed me in the street, leaving his hands marked on my arms.” After the economic abuse, came the gas lighting and he made her believe that her family did not love her and that her sisters “They saw her as useless”. “I was so screwed that I actually believed it and even dropped out of college”.

In January 2015 Brenda became pregnant and the defendant asked her to have an abortion and to hide her baby. The following year Brenda’s mother died and “every peso” of your insurance “I spent on it”bill.