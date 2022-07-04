Woman develops scleroderma-associated disorder from monoclonal drug use

Eosinophilic fasciitis is a rare disorder characterized by symmetrical swelling, edema, and induration of the skin.

A skin biopsy of the left leg showed a superficial lymphocytic perivascular dermatitis with marked edema. Photo: Case Report.

Although the benefits are greater than the risks of monoclonal drugs in different malignant neoplasms, like any treatment, certain cases continue to challenge medical practice in the face of immune systems that cause a reversal of unexpected symptoms in certain patients.

Precisely a case recorded in Puerto Rico could be the first in the literature recorded where a woman with nasopharyngeal metastatic cancer

squamous cell carcinoma, reacts adversely to medication nivolumabsince three other cases have been registered, but none with patients with this type of diagnosis, the report maintains.

It was a 61-year-old woman who presented generalized inflammation, itching and induration of the skin. Her pathological history highlighted a metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the nasopharynx for which she received treatment with nivolumab one year before the onset of symptoms.

The case describes that he had discontinued two months prior to presentation due to remission of his squamous cell carcinoma.

Physical examination of the patient identified bilateral, symmetrical erythematous swelling of the proximal and distal extremities, associated with muscle tenderness, decreased range of motion, and weakness, he says.

A skin biopsy of the left leg showed a superficial lymphocytic perivascular dermatitis with marked edema. In addition, extensive edema of the fascia was found -a network of connective tissue in bands that surrounds all internal parts of the body from head to foot- associated with a lymphocytic infiltrate -indicating acute- moderate cellular rejection with low levels of eosinophils within the muscle fibers.

Other findings through different studies or magnetic resonances were a bilateral muscular edema, greater in the right gluteus maximus and another reticular subcutaneous edema. Meanwhile, the laboratory findings were notable for marked peripheral eosinophilia, the authors note.

The patient was treated with prednisone which was tapered over a period of seven months. She was also given methotrexate (MTX) starting at 10 mg weekly and gradually increasing to 17.5 mg/week over a year, the report details.

Seven months after presentation, the patient’s condition had improved markedly and her cancer was still in remission. In the context of identified peripheral eosinophilia and histopathologic findings, the diagnosis was eosinophilic fasciitis (EF), a rare scleroderma-like disorder characterized by symmetrical swelling, edema, and subsequent induration of the skin in the extremities, commonly induced by exercise. strenuous and is believed to involve an immune mechanism.

In addition, the conclusion of the authors of the case explain that the nivolumab blocks PD-1 immunosuppression and leads to increased immunogenicity. Immune suppression of PD-1 increases T cell proliferation and inflammatory cytokine production.

They also maintain that there have been previous reports of eosinophilia during therapy with precisely this type of PD-1 inhibitor. Although eosinophilia may be a sign of more skin disease, it may also serve as a good prognostic factor for tumor shrinkage, as the literature suggests that T-cell proliferative capacity and inflammatory cytokines are increased as a result of blockade. of PD-1 by nivolumabresulting in eosinophilia and also contributing to the pathogenesis of EF.

Finally, the authors maintain that this would be the fourth case of this type recorded in the literature -and the first in a patient with metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the nasopharynx- where a patient develops EF induced by nivolumaband that it is vital that health professionals increasingly understand the mechanisms of action of these drugs and, more importantly, how to identify and manage their toxicities.

Access the case here.