Woman dies murdered by her husband in Florida

A woman died Sunday after her husband allegedly shot her while she was watching her daughter’s swimming lessons at a Miami-Dade community center.

According to the Miami Herald newspaper, the police said that a day before the event, the man had stabbed her, causing several injuries.

According to the police report published by this medium, the authorities filed charges against Carl Monty Jr. Watts, 45, alias “Frank”, on Monday for second-degree murder with a weapon and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The deceased was identified as Shandell Rene Harris, 30, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The event that occurred on Sunday, April 3, 2022 shortly after 2:12 pm at the Michael-Ann Russell JCC Jewish Community Center located at 18900 NE 25th Avenue.

“The defendant and the victim lived together as husband and wife. They had no children in common. On Saturday, April 2, 2022, the defendant stabbed the victim multiple times, causing injuries. The incident was recorded under case number 2204020023482 with the City of Miami Police Department,” according to the Miami-Dade County Police Department report.

The next day, when the victim was at the Michael-Ann Russell JCC Jewish Community Center attending her daughter’s swimming class, the defendant arrived at the site and approached Harris to offer her money to dismiss the complaint against him. for Saturday’s stabbing incident.

The woman refused and asked Watts to leave the scene, but the man pulled out a firearm and shot her multiple times. As the victim collapsed, the defendant got on top of her, firing at her until the gun ran out of bullets, according to the police report.

The defendant then fled and was held at gunpoint by a private security person shortly thereafter, the Miami Herald said.