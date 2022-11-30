Woman from Mexico would fly to Chiapas but airline sent her to the US – People – Culture

The case of a young woman who assured on social networks that the destination of her flight, which was national round trip from Guadalajara to a town called Tuxtla Gutiérrez, in the state of Chiapas, was changed for one to the city of Seattle, in the United States.

Maria José Gamboa, the young woman in question, was in charge of narrating her entire experience in several videos shared on her TikTok account (@marijosegam).

The young woman recounted that At the time of boarding, the people in charge sent her to another line after reviewing her paperwork. Already on the plane, the girl realized that the seat that corresponded to her was already occupied, so she asked to be relocated. Finally, she managed to sit by a window.

The surprise for the young woman came after she was given a customs form written in English on the same plane. It was there that she, in the midst of confusion and anguish, asked what was the destination of that flight. The response she received from one of the flight crew members was that He was heading to the city of Seattle, in the United States.

“When I was on the plane, they gave me a customs declaration. That’s when I found out that the trip was going to Seattle. When he asked me if I had my passport, I told him that I didn’t, because I was going to take a domestic flight.”, he assured.

After finding out, The young woman tried to communicate with her relatives to tell them everything that had happened, at the same time to inform them if she was safe: “I started recording voice messages so that when I had a signal, the messages would go out and my family would know that I was okay.”.

Likewise, the crew was in charge of notifying the airline’s control tower of what had happened, so that they could see what course of action to take in the face of this inconvenience.

When the flight arrived in the United States, an immigration agent managed to contact the young woman in order to help her return to Guadalajarahaving landed without papers or a visa.

“They told me I was going to have I don’t remember, which means that it was not going to count as a crime and he had 24 hours to be in foreign territory and return to Mexico. A policeman accompanied me from the checkpoint to the plane door, they searched me to my seat, ”he narrated.

Finally, the young woman managed to return to Mexican territory safe and sound to resume the flight she had originally purchased.

