woman gives birth to the child of another couple

After the discovery, Daphne and Alexander decided to search and contact the couple who had been given their embryo by mistake. The search lasted two months and they eventually found it. The baby was born just a week after theirs. The two families therefore decided to start the legal procedures for the exchange of children, which took place in January 2020.

Now Daphne and Alexander have decided to sue California Center for Reproductive Health of Los Angeles and the laboratory In VitroTech Labs. “Our memories of childbirth will forever be marred by the sick reality that our biological baby was given to someone else, and the baby I fought to bring into the world was not mine,” Daphne said at a press conference accusing doctors. of having “robbed her of the ability to carry my child”.