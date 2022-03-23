Woman goes VIRAL by kissing another while her boyfriend was away (VIDEO)





The Vancouver Canucks of the Canadian Hockey League put on a St. Patrick’s Day party at their stadium to host the Calgary Flames, but the local team fell 1-0, had none of the Irish luck and a couple in the stands a lot less.

By: The Country Uruguay

Among the Canucks’ attractions for the game, played in special jerseys, was the ‘Kiss Cam’ for fans. The giant screen in the stadium showed several couples who decided to kiss and everything was going well until the awkward and unexpected twist at the end.

Suddenly a couple of apparent strangers decided to kiss, the girl seemed to say “why not?” and she kissed a man who was a seat across from hers.

Moments later the camera took them again because they were the winners, but there were already three. The girl’s partner had returned to her seat and the faces were no longer happy. The stadium presenter said: “it will not be a pleasant journey back home”.