Woman harassed Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, and begged him to have sex with her

Choi was accused in the restraining order application of sending Cook pictures of loaded guns.

A Virginia woman has been harassing Apple CEO Tim Cook. On Tuesday of this week, she agreed to stay away from the executive after she allegedly followed him and begged for sex.in addition to telling him that he was the father of his children.

Julie Lee Choi, 45, will have to stay at least 200 yards from the head of the tech company for the next three years and will not be able to contact him via email, Twitter or other means, according to a settlement approved in court. San Jose, Calif.

The woman had received a restraining order in January after exhibiting strange behavior and showing up twice at Cook’s home in Palo Alto. and allegedly threatening to turn violent, court documents state.

The woman reportedly sent more than 200 emails to Cook, who is openly gay, and wrote about their alleged relationship on social media.

“I can no longer live like this. I want sex with you please please,” Choi wrote in an email to the executive.

Choi created shell companies using Apple’s address or naming Cooke as an agent or officer in an effort to connect with Apple’s boss, the company said.

In the restraining order application, Choi was accused of sending Cook pictures of loaded guns.. She had reportedly claimed that he was the father of her twin sons and went to her house twice in October.

In an email in December, the woman offered to pardon Cook in exchange for $500 million in cash.

Choi angrily waved off reporters waiting for her outside the Santa Clara County courthouse on Tuesday and declined to comment on the settlement, the AP reported.

An Apple lawyer also declined to comment to the news outlet.

