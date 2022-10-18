Woman is accused of dismembering and freezing her landlord in Chicago, United States

Last Thursday, October 13, a Chicago woman was charged with the brutal murder of her landlord, who was found dismembered in a freezer after being served an eviction notice, authorities said.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of 69-year-old Frances Walker.

Tenants inside the house where Francis rented rooms told police that they heard screaming around 2:30 p.m. Monday. They texted Walker and got a response, but authorities said the messages were sent by Kolalou, he reported. Fox Chicago.

The victim was found dismembered in a freezer. – Photo: Getty Images

“The residents were very cooperative. When they heard the scream and woke up in the morning, they immediately started texting the victim and started calling the victim,” Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said Wednesday.

The victim did not respond but there were some text messages that were sent from the victim’s phone. “From what we now know, it appears the defendant was texting from the victim’s phone and not responding.”, adds Deenihan.

When officers arrived at the home, they saw Kolalou walking toward a tow truck paid for with Walker’s credit card, police said. In addition, the other tenants claimed that they were afraid of Kolalou.

The suspect asked the tow truck driver to take her to Foster Beach, where her car was, so she could have it towed away, police said. For her part, tenants concerned about the driver’s safety decided to ask for his number and prevent another tragedy.

When officers arrived at the beach, they found bloody rags inside a trash can, authorities said. Officers initially searched Walker’s home but found no evidence.

After finding the bloody rags, they searched the house again and found Walker’s remains inside a freezer. At the time, Kolalou was with the tow truck driver, whom police say he threatened with a knife. She was arrested shortly after.

Investigators searched the entire house and found more blood in Walker’s bedroom and blood on some knives. They even, based on all the evidence, believe that dismembered Walker on the first floor of the residence with “large butcher knives”said the Police.

So far, authorities have not revealed a motive for the killing, but they say Kolalou recently received an eviction notice. The investigation is still ongoing and his final sentence is expected in the coming days.

Woman who killed a pregnant 21-year-old and tried to steal the baby’s fetus could face the death penalty

In other events, last Wednesday, October 12, prosecutors asked a Texas jury to sentence a woman to death for killing another pregnant woman and stealing her unborn daughter from her womb, according to local media.

The appeal came as the sentencing phase of Reagan Simmons-Hancock’s Taylor Parker murder trial began in October 2020 and the theft of her unborn baby. The Bowie County jury previously found Parker guilty of capital murder.

Prosecutor Kelley Crisp told the jury the evidence would show that Parker, 29, faked a pregnancy and lied repeatedly before killing Simmons-Hancock, 21, at the woman’s New Boston home on Oct. 2020, to get back the baby she claimed to have had. The baby also died.

Parker’s attorneys hope to persuade the jury to spare Parker’s life and let her serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

For his part, defense attorney Jeff Harrelson said they would show that “Parker had a mental illness.” During the next few days his final sentence is expected.