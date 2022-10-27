Woman is eaten by a python in Indonesia

The body of a 54-year-old woman who had been missing since last Sunday in Indonesia has been found in the stomach of a python after locals killed the animal, police sources said.

The woman, identified as Jahrah, had disappeared last Sunday in a rural village located in the Betara district, in southern Indonesia, and her body was found inside a python a day later, according to police information. local issued this Tuesday.

The authorities explained that they launched a search operation together with the locals after the victim’s husband found some of her belongings, including a sandal, a knife, a scarf and a jacket, in a rubber plantation.

On Monday morning, the agents located a “large python snake”, almost seven meters long and with a swollen stomach, so they suspected that the animal could have attacked the woman.

“When opening the stomach of the snake, it turned out that there was indeed a woman and it was verified that it was Jahrah,” says the official document to which EFE had access today.

Police have called for people to be “more vigilant” for the possible presence of wild animals while working in fields or plantations.

This story was originally published on October 26, 2022 8:36 a.m.