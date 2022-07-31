Woman is found dead inside her apartment in El Seibo

The decorator’s body Ana Julia Perez Calderonknown as “Annie”, was found inside her apartment in the Los Multis sector of El Seibo, in the eastern region of the country.

The 64-year-old lady, who she lived alone in an apartment of building 42 of the aforementioned sector, had been experiencing health problems that had worsened in the last few hours. Apparently, Pérez Calderón collapsed while he was going into the bathroom of his residence.

The corpse showed no signs of violence and was sent to Forensic Pathology of the San Pedro de Macorís province. to perform a necropsy and determine the cause of death. However, everything seems to indicate a “fulminant myocardial infarction”.

Pérez Calderón was treated months ago for hormonal problems and, precisely this week, she was seen visiting the doctor.

To enter the apartment firefighters had to intervenewho found it necessary to force the entrance doors, which were closed from the inside.

Annie is survived by her daughter Ghisselle Scoth who has a son; she both reside in Orlando Florida, where the deceased was scheduled to travel next week and where she used to stay to work temporarily.

Neighbors alerted their relatives. by not noticing his usual movements on this Saturday morning, nor answering calls to his cell phone, whose sound was heard from outside.

The removal of the body was carried out in the presence of her sister, lawyer Margarita Rodríguez, who in turn informed her daughter and other relatives in the United States and the country.

It is planned that his wake and funeral are held from the morning Monday, to allow time for her daughter’s arrival from the United States.

The neighbors, affected by the departure, described her as a calm person and a specialist in decoration and buffet. She resided in Spain for many years and most recently in Orlando, Florida, where she traveled frequently.