Woman killed Chinese appears as a fugitive from the Police

After three months of killing a man of Chinese nationality at his workplace, the name of Franyelis Maria Furcal Rodriguez begins to be displayed on the website of the National Police What fugitive of justice.

The law enforcement agency posted this Monday, July 25 at 3:13 in the afternoon, a photograph of Furcal Rodríguez, where it identifies her for the first time as a fugitive who is being sought by arrest warrant No. 0010-2022for having caused the death with a white weapon to the Chen Zongxin.

Franyelys / Francelys María Furcal Rodríguez Located in the Cristo Rey sector, Santo Domingo, DN She is being sought by arrest warrant no. 0010-2022, for being the alleged perpetrator of having killed a Chinese national by stab wound: Chen Zongxin, an event that occurred on 04-21-2022, in the Ensanche Luperón sector, Santo Domingo, National District.

The bloodshed occurred last April at the Hardware store Z&C, located on Juan Pablo Duarte Avenue, almost on the corner of Nicolás de Ovando, in the Gregorio Luperón expansion of the National District, where Fulcar Rodríguez, 30, and Zongxin, 34 years old, (previous notes refer that his name was Jhei Leet), worked.

Fulcar Rodríguez and Zongxin had a violent incident in which she stabbed him after his co-worker kicked him, according to a video captured by security cameras at the site.

The audiovisual shows when the man hits the woman by kicking her, she immediately throws an object at him and hits him, and when the citizen Chinese is going to hit back, she bends down and takes a knife with which she produces the mortal wound.

The woman is then shown leaving to get help. When other people arrive, the young woman is lost in the video.

According to the police authorities, after committing the act, Fulcar Rodríguez fled the scene and would have stated that the action took place because zongxin yelled insults at him while serving a customer.

The National Chinese was immediately removed from hardware store and riding in a vehicle, but died shortly after arriving at the Moscoso Puello hospital emergency room, a few meters from the commercial establishment.

Mary Francis I had been working in that business for almost three years. From there he provided support for his three children aged 12, 9 and 3, who have been under the care of their grandfather Juan Francisco ever since.