Woman kills her sister for flirting with her boyfriend

A 21-year-old girl is charged with first-degree murder in Florida for the death of stabs from her sister after allegedly learning that she was flirting with her boyfriend.

The victim, Sayma Marzan, 20, died at 4:30 a.m. on September 26 at the hands of her older sister, Fatiha Marzan, in the bedroom they shared in the family home in Orlando, according to media reports. local.

According to information from The New York Post, the young Fatiha had learned that her boyfriend, with whom she had had a long-distance relationship for five years, and her sister had been sharing some messages through a video game that they both played.

According to the investigations, the 21-year-old had decided to kill Sayma upon discovering that in those conversations her partner had confessed his love for the young woman. Fatiha purchased a “dagger-style knife set” on Amazon to commit the act, preliminary reports say.

It may interest you

They also explain that Fatiha hid the knives in her closet until the rest of the family went to sleep, a moment she took advantage of to attack her little sister right in the heart about three or four times in the room they shared.

The young woman contacted 911 several hours after committing the act to report the death of her sister, upon arriving at the residence the officers found Sayma’s bloodied body.

Fatiha Marzan is being held in the Orange County Jail without bail after confessing to stabbing her sister specifically in the heart at least four times, authorities said.