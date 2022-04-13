Woman lost her life savings after falling for Bitcoin ATM scam

A woman residing in the city of Buffalo, located in the north of the State of New York in the United States, lost 1 bitcoin (BTC) when she became the victim of a social engineering attack in which a cryptocurrency ATM was involved. Her scam said she had lost the funds she had kept in her account for a long time from her retirement savings plan.

The victim of the scam preferred anonymity, although she did reveal that she was a retired nurse who supported herself with a part-time job. It was precisely on her work computer that she observed that a pop-up window opened warning you that the equipment used was locked and that to solve it he had to call a telephone number included.

The ad turned out to be false, but she understood that it was something real, so she immediately called the indicated number, where they told him his bank account had been hacked and that he had to move the money he had there, as quickly as possible, as reported by local media.

So without a moment’s hesitation, the woman proceeded to withdraw in cash the USD 43,000 that he had in his account, equivalent to a little more than 1 bitcoinat the price of the cryptocurrency today, according to the CriptoNoticias price calculator.

Later, the retired nurse proceeded to follow instructions she had received from a purported bank agent. So, she ended up transferring $13,500 to a bank located in East Asia and depositing USD 29,500 in one of the bitcoin ATMs located in Fastrac on Bailey Avenue in the city of Buffalo.

The calamities of the woman began to be reflected shortly after, when she realized that the money was no longer in her possession. She then filed a complaint with the police in hopes of recovering the stolen funds.

The Buffalo woman said the scammers had provided her with a barcode that she scanned at the bitcoin ATM. She then deposited money into the ATM, which basically went straight to a cryptocurrency wallet controlled by the scammer(s).

The victim later said that the bitcoin ATM transaction was traced back to Kolkata, India. She hopes that her money will be returned to her and also that her story will help others.

Fraud prevention specialist Kathy Stokes advises always to doubt phone calls or information received through emails or pop-up windows. Source: Adobe.stock.com

Grandparents are targeted by scammers who want bitcoin

Kathy Stokes, director of an organization dedicated to serving the needs of retired Americans, said during an interview that this population over 50 is often the victim of different types of attacks.

For the most part, he said there are often “copycat scams” or people who pretend to be someone they are not, usually through phone calls. Thus, they report a false problem with a bank account to later request that they click on a link to solve it.

The bottom line is that no matter how they do it or who they say they are, it’s always best to doubt who they say they are. Unfortunately we know that scammers are very good and that is lying to other people who are in a high emotional state. And once these people are there, it’s very difficult for them to access their logical thought processes. So when you receive a call like this, it is best that you take the time to check for yourself whatever they are telling you or the problem they tell you that you are having. Kathy Stokes, Director of Fraud Prevention for the Association of Retired Persons.

In any case, older people are not the only ones who are targeted by hackers, young people are too, and that is a fact that is clear when taking a tour of the latest CriptoNoticias reports.

In December of last year, a New York artist and collector of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) named Toddkramer was victim of a scam that cost him the temporary loss of 16 tokens belonging to the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection, valued at more than USD 2 million.

The collector was the victim of the hack due to an alleged phishing attack, or data fishing. Apparently, he clicked on a contract that simulated an original NFT decentralized application (dApp), and thereby inadvertently gave permission to spend tokens on his behalf.

Also, José Ramón Armas, a 29-year-old Venezuelan residing in Florida, United States, was the victim of a phishing fraud that loaded all his funds. About 91.57 bitcoins.

He relied on a photo of Changpeng Zhao on Instagram believing he was having a conversation with the founder of one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. So he blinded himself and with it, forgot to take all the forecasts that he would have been spared tears at losing all his funds.