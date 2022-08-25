Woman murdered in Quebradillas was killed by her ex-partner who traveled to Puerto Rico yesterday

The Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of the Policeman in Arecibo identified this morning as Joan Pla Rivera, 52, to the twelfth woman murdered so far this year in an incident of gender violence, this time on Calle 8 of Parcelas Chivas in the Cacao neighborhood of brittle.

The director of the Arecibo CIC, Carlos Velezexplained to The new day that the victim was shot to death by her ex-partner, 54, who arrived in Puerto Rico yesterday, Wednesday, from the United States and, presumably, stalked her and then shot her multiple times that caused her death.

The man was identified as Norberto Estremera De Jesuswho was deprived of life after committing the violent act.

The incident was reported at around 6:50 am this Thursday, through a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System. Neighbors reported hearing an argument and, later, several shots.

“(In the scene) there two people, a 52-year-old lady and a 54-year-old man, who are dead. From the investigation it appears that they were an ex-partner. He was in the United States, he arrived last night and during the early hours of today he stalked her and waited for her. When she left her (from her residence) he had an argument with her and using a firearm he detonated her and then took his own life.”, described the lieutenant by telephone.

According to the investigation, the woman – who is also the 33rd female murdered so far in 2022 – was preparing to leave her house to exercise when she was surprised by her assailant, who had a license to carry weapons. The Uniformed investigates if the weapon she used was legal.

Against Estremera De Jesús there were no previous complaints for gender-based violence in the files of the Police Bureau. Nor was it found, in the preliminary investigation, that Pla Rivera had requested a prior protection order against his aggressor.

At the moment, it is unknown if there was a pattern of mistreatment or violence by Estremera De Jesús towards the woman prior to this criminal act.

Both the Police and the Office of the Women’s Ombudsman have tools to confidentially address any indication or complaint about a pattern of abuse, mistreatment or situation due to gender violence. If you are or know a person who goes through a similar pattern, you can contact the Police at (787) 792-6734 or (787) 343-2020, as well as the Office of the Women’s Ombudsman at (787) 722-2977 .

“It is unknown in what state (Estremera De Jesús) lived, but not long ago she went to live there. He left a note in which he asked his son to forgive him, “said Vélez.

“Each of them had their children apart, but they had no children between them. She had three children and he, too, had three (children), but none in common.he added.

The officer indicated that the case will be consulted with the Arecibo Prosecutor’s Office, but, he advanced, the police investigation will be clarified today, as it is a murder-suicide.

“We are going to consult with the prosecution, but the case is automatically closed because it is clarified. Negotiations are being made to send it to the Institute of Forensic Sciences and then the relatives will claim the bodies, ”she pointed out.

Of the 33 women murdered so far this year, one of them is a minor. In contrast, some 20 women had been murdered by the same date last year, eight of them for gender violence.

In general, the Police reported that until last night there were 378 violent deaths registered in Puerto Rico, which represents ten fewer cases for the same date last year.

—

The 9-8-8 system and the PAS Line are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to help people with suicidal behavior or mental health problems such as: depression, domestic violence and anxiety disorders, among others . If you have or know someone with suicidal thoughts, call 9-8-8 or 1-800-981-0023 immediately.