Woman publishes image of Piqué with a mysterious blonde in retaliation for not greeting her son

Gerard Piqué has not stopped generating controversy since he announced his separation from Shakira, who was his partner for 12 years, in a joint statement.

Recently, the footballer was trolled by a Swedish restaurant owner who posted a photo of him with a mysterious blonde at a party.

According to the fan, the Barcelona defender allegedly refused to greet her soccer-loving son, prompting her to brand the star a “loser” in a social media post that has already gone viral.

Katrin Zytomierska claimed that fame had gone to Gerard’s head with his public contempt and shared the snapshot of him with his new partner after his separation from the Colombian singer.

The photo of Pique, 35, in a hoodie alongside the young woman in a white beanie went viral over the weekend as the Spanish press tried to identify her.

Businesswoman Katrin, who is also a famous blogger and TV presenter in her native Sweden, said in a no-holds-barred message alongside the snapshot she took at the Stockholm event on Friday night: “Listen to me you loser @3gerardpique. Probably most of the girls at this party want to xxxx with you. I see you and immediately think of my son. I was clear with you. I asked you to say hello to my son. You said no because you are what? A guy who can dribble a ball? That doesn’t impress me much. What makes me sad is that fame has gotten into your head and that’s pathetic. You’re not all that, you’re just a boy with a ball. I have that myself, a boy with a ball. But you know karma exists.”

The furore created by Katrin’s revenge photo, taken at a party that was part of an event called ‘Brilliant Minds’ that Piqué had attended as CEO of his firm Kosmos, caused her to privatize her Instagram account at the end of week.

Katrin told the Catalan journalists Lorena Vásquez and Laura Fa before taking the drastic measure: “I asked him if he could greet my son and he said no. A little surprised, I asked him again and his answer was the same.”

The woman added: “He wasn’t rude, but he was a bit arrogant. I guess because he’s such a well-known footballer…but I hadn’t met him until then. Then I took the photo to post on Instagram.”

Katrin admitted that she had no idea who the footballer’s mysterious friend was.

Gerard and Shakira confirmed the end of their 12-year relationship last month. The former couple – who are parents to sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 – released a joint statement saying: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this time for the well-being of our children.” , which are our top priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

The Spanish media El Periódico reported that the couple has been living apart for a few weeks after Piqué was kicked out of the family home by the pop star.

According to sources, Pique has since led a “party lifestyle” in his bachelor apartment and enjoying nights out with his teammates.

