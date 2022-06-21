Woman publishes photo of Gerard Piqué with a mysterious blonde as revenge for not greeting her son

Gerard Piqué has not stopped generating controversy since announcing his separation from Shakirawho was his partner for 12 years, in a joint statement.

Recently, The footballer was trolled by a Swedish restaurant owner who posted a picture of him with a mysterious blonde at a party.

According to the fan, the Barcelona defender allegedly refused to greet her soccer-loving son, prompting her to brand the star a “loser” in a social media post that has already gone viral.

Katrin Zytomierska claimed that fame had gone to Gerard’s head with his public contempt and shared the snapshot of him with his new partner after his separation from the Colombian singer.

The photo of Piqué, 35, in a hoodie next to the young woman in a white hat went viral over the weekend as the Spanish press tried to identify her.

Businesswoman Katrin, who is also a famous blogger and TV presenter in her native Sweden, said in a no-holds-barred message alongside the snapshot she took at the Stockholm event on Friday night: “Listen to me you loser @3gerardpique. Probably most of the girls at this party want to xxxx with you. I see you and immediately think of my son. I was clear with you. I asked you to greet my son. You said no Because you are what? A guy who can dribble a ball? That Do not Impress Me Much. What makes me sad is that fame has gotten into your head and that’s pathetic. You’re not all that, you’re just a boy with a ball. I myself have that, a boy with a ball. But you know that karma exists.”

The furore created by Katrin’s revenge photo, taken at a party that was part of an event called ‘Brilliant Minds’ that Piqué had attended as CEO of his firm Kosmos, caused her to privatize her Instagram account at the end of week.

Katrin told the Catalan journalists Lorena Vásquez and Laura Fa before taking the drastic measure: “I asked if I could greet my son and he said no. A little surprised, I asked her again and her answer was the same”.

The woman added: “it was not rude, but yes a little arrogant. I guess because he is such a well-known footballer… but I hadn’t met him until then. Then I took the photo to post it on Instagram.”

Katrin admitted that she had no idea who the footballer’s mysterious friend was.

Gerard and Shakira confirmed the end of their 12-year relationship last month. The former couple – who are parents to sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 – released a joint statement saying: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this time for the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

The Spanish media ‘El Periódico’ reported that the couple has been living apart for a few weeks after Piqué was kicked out of the family home by the pop star.

According to sources, Pique has since led a “party lifestyle” in his bachelor apartment and enjoying nights out with his teammates.

