Woman pushing baby stroller shot to death in Manhattan

(CNN) — A woman pushing a baby in a stroller was shot in the head at close range and died in Manhattan on Wednesday night, police said.

The three-month-old baby was uninjured, and the relationship between the 20-year-old woman and the baby was unclear Wednesday, police told CNN.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:20 p.m. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, police said. Authorities are looking for a suspect.

“A woman is pushing a baby stroller down the block and is being shot at point-blank range. This shows how this national problem is affecting families,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said during a news conference. “It doesn’t matter if you’re on the Upper East Side or in East New York, in Brooklyn.”

The shooting came hours after New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced a legislative package aimed at toughening gun laws in the state.

The Democratic governor’s move follows last week’s US Supreme Court ruling that struck down a century-old New York state gun law that placed restrictions on carrying a concealed weapon outside the home.

On Wednesday, Hochul said that a conceptual agreement has been reached that includes a series of protections that expand restrictions on the open carrying of weapons in sensitive places, including federal, state and local government buildings, health and medical facilities, as well as such as day care centers, parks, zoos, playgrounds, and public transportation. Educational institutions and places of worship would also be protected by the measure, he said.

“The Supreme Court decision was a setback for us, but I would call it a temporary setback,” Hochul said during a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Hochul said he hopes to sign the legislation Thursday after a special legislative session is called.

Other gun control efforts are underway in the state, including lawsuits filed by New York City and the New York Attorney General’s Office against 10 companies that sell parts for so-called ghost guns, officials said.

The legal action seeks to hold distributors responsible for the proliferation of mail-order components used to make untraceable weapons that lead to shootings.

CNN’s Mirna Alsharif and Emily Chang contributed to this report.