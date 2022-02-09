Woman raped in first class on board a plane from the United States to London

A man it was arrested at the airport of London Heathrow on suspicion of having raped a woman in business class on a flight from Newark (New Jersey, United States). The passenger, a 40-year-old Englishman, allegedly forced the woman to have sex while the other passengers were sleeping. After the incident, the alleged victim notified the crew, who immediately contacted the British police. Once it landed in London, the plane stood still waiting for police officers to board and take the accused into custody.

MORE INFORMATION

Plane crashed in Milan, Dan the shy Romanian billionaire died: two families destroyed

Heathrow arrest after woman says she was raped on flight https://t.co/cuZrC55dFm – BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 9, 2022

“Raped for seven hours by a man she met in chat”

India, shock video, women inciting the rape of another 20-year-old woman: “He is guilty”

Raped woman in flight

At the airport the man was interrogated and his fingerprints were taken, some mugshots taken and a saliva sample taken for DNA. He was subsequently released under investigation. One of the passengers told “The Sun” that the two did not know each other and talked and drank together during the flight. The first class, which costs around £ 3,000 per person, was completely searched. The police transferred the woman – also 40 years old – to a rape counseling facility, where she was heard by some specialized agents.