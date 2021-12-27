woman reports a sexual harassment that took place in VR in the metaverse – Nerd4.life

One beta tester claimed she was virtually “groped” in the platform / metaverse VR Horizon Worlds by Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook. Meta revealed the incident on December 1, saying it occurred on November 26. The woman reported sexual harassment on the Horizon Worlds beta testing Facebook group.

“Sexual harassment is no joke on the regular internet, but being in VR adds another layer that makes the event more intense,” the woman wrote, according to Verge. “Not only was I groped last night, but there were other people who supported this behavior, which made me feel isolated in the Plaza”, which is the central gathering space of the virtual environment.

The most serious online harassment – including physical threats, stalking and “repeated” harassment – is on the rise, according to a 2020 Pew Research survey, with the percentage of users reporting such incidents rising from 15% in 2014 to 25%. of today. While much of this harassment takes place on social media, VR – still in full growth – is already an unsafe place.

The Meta logo

Horizon Worlds, run by the VR company Oculus – which is also owned by Meta – is billed as a “enjoyable and productive digital escape”, a place to “create content in extraordinary ways” and “find valuable experiences” with your friends in avatar version. The platform currently supports up to 20 people during a virtual session.

In its statement about the incident, Meta highlighted its “Safe Zone” feature, which allows users to place a block against interacting with other users. However, the company admitted that it needs to work on making the feature “easier to use and find,” Horizon vice president Vivek Sharma said in a statement to The Verge.

Meta spokesperson Kristina Milian also told MIT Technology Review that users are required to complete training that teaches how to use safeguard tools before joining Horizon Worlds.

In case someone was thinking that an assault in VR is of little value, it is known that sexual harassment in VR is true sexual harassment, according to the claims of the experts.

“On balance, virtual reality spaces are designed to trick the user into thinking they are physically in a certain space, and make them believe that their every bodily action is taking place in a true 3D environment,” said Katherine. Cross, an online harassment researcher at the University of Washington. “It’s part of why emotional reactions can be stronger in that space, and why VR triggers the same internal nervous system and psychological responses” of physical reality, he added.

Those who have experienced sexual harassment in VR also claim that Meta’s Safe Zone feature is not enough. “In general, when companies deal with online abuse, their solution is to give the user the task of solving it and say, ‘Here, we give you the power to take care of yourself,'” he said. Cross. Meanwhile, Meta’s Milian argued that “it’s never the user’s fault if they don’t use all the features we offer”, adding that they will continue to “improve” the platform.

However, Horizon Worlds isn’t the only space where alleged harassment has occurred. Aaron Stanton, co-developer of the VR game Quivr, remembers the ordeal he experienced in 2016 when a player, Jordan Belamire, reported being “groped in virtual reality” while hunting down zombies and demons in the game. As reported, user BigBro442, whose avatar was just a head and two floating hands, chased after Belamire and grabbed her chest and groin, then refused to walk away as she yelled at him to stop. This only “stimulated” him, Belamire said.

Quivr soon developed a method to protect themselves: a user can cross their arms in the air, signaling the moderators to take action. But Stanton is still haunted by what happened to Belamire and wanted to create more options to protect users. “It was a missed opportunity,” he told Technology Review. “We could have avoided that accident in Meta.”

Big companies promote their metaverses, but not everyone is fascinated by them: for example, Phil Spencer does not see benefits for users, only for companies.