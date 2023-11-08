Woman says her boyfriend runs to his mother after every fight

A woman on Reddit is trying to figure out how to tell her boyfriend of almost a year that she needs to run to her mom every time he has a personal argument, especially because they plan to live together for the next year. Making.

“Whenever he and I disagree or argue, we are able to resolve it quickly without any drama or residual hurt feelings. We have one or two minor disagreements a month. However, he Tells my mom about every argument we have,” she explained. ,

The woman continued on Reddit, “Based on what he told me, my boyfriend shares our arguments with his mom to get advice and (perhaps) justify his point in the argument.”

She is feeling “very uncomfortable” because of her boyfriend’s lack of discretion.

“I don’t want him to share our arguments with his mom because I think it will just make him see me in a negative light. I really like his mom and I don’t want him to feel negative about me.” Do it and I don’t want anything.” The relationship between him and I will suffer,” she shared.

When the woman’s boyfriend asked her if she told her family about their disagreement, she told him that she keeps her personal arguments private and just between them. She concluded, “He praises me for it and says I’m doing the right thing by not sharing.”

In the comments section, users suggested that the woman’s relationship with her boyfriend’s mother has already deteriorated due to his indiscretions.

One person wrote, “His mom probably hates you by now because she’s only taking his side of the story. This behavior has to stop or your relationship will never be good.”

“He has come to understand this and has even said that he understands why you don’t want to share him with your mother. It’s just that her actions are not affecting him, Only on you, so why should he care? This is a selfish mentality. Sure we need guidance from people in our lives, but if you have such a poor resolution that you have to go to mom for every fight. “If he has to run, it’s not good or healthy. He needs to grow up, that would be a limitation for me,” said another.

“If you’ve already told him not to do it and he keeps doing it, what makes you think we can tell you anything different? Limit it to inconsistent standards and move on,” said someone else.