Woman strips off all clothing in concert by Ricardo Arjona

Ricardo Arjona: Woman strips off all clothing at her concert

In recent days, a video has been shared on the internet showing a women what is going removing clothes during a concert by the famous singer Ricardo Arjona, something that undoubtedly quickly became a trend.

As expected, the video went viral; however, beyond Arjona’s reactions in the stagethe singer has not made any statements about it.

During this weekend, Ricardo Arjona gave a concert in North Texas where he performed his Black and White tour at the Texas CU Theater in Grand Prairie.

Fortunately, it was sold out; however, and the most curious thing is that this would not be what he would highlight.

And it is that a woman in the front rows, a full-bodied fan, stole everyone’s attention, because when Arjona performed her classic “Dwsnuda”, the woman began to take off her clothes, until she ended up in underwear.

The woman quickly caught the attention of both the public and the artist himself, who was surprised by the daring of the young woman, who despite being in her underwear did not stop singing with a naked voice.

However, Arjona did not make any statement, neither at the concert nor to the media afterwards.

For its part, the public was divided, in the event many applauded his feat, while others called it “ridiculous” through social networks.

On the other hand, recently the Guatemalan singer-songwriter Ricardo Arjona presented for the first time a musical project in book format.

That’s right, Arjona launched his book Blanco y Negro, which includes the CD’s Blanco y Negro, where he reveals his childhood, his adolescence and the moments that led him to composition.

Our insistence was because we believe that there are still people who want to live the full journey and listen to the story from start to finish,” the singer mentioned.

It should be noted that this is the first time that the singer physically transfers his music to a book, the “Blanco y Negro” project is the artist’s most daring commitment, defending two of the best albums of his career, recorded in the emblematic Abbey studios Road in London, so this book is the finishing touch to this work of art.

In this readers, admirers and music lovers will find phrases, stories, exclusive photos, songs and B&W albums in book form.