Woman tells her husband she hates her engagement ring on viral TikTok

Engagement rings are a big problem for many people. While there are definitely those who don’t care about any piece of jewelry on their finger to tell the rest of the world that they exchanged holy matrimony vows with someone else, there are plenty of others who place a lot of importance on the bling on their fingers. .

It is the reason why the diamond industry has managed to convince a group of people that one of the most common gemstones in the world is worth thousands and thousands of dollars and is a sign of eternal devotion.

And the rings that house these gemstones come in all shapes, styles, and sizes.

You’ve got cuts that look like something a Boca Raton retiree with a ruthless basket mentality would rock while mercilessly ripping out all the pennies and quarters from her friends in her Margaritaville condo. Others look like something Natalie Portman’s character from Black Swan would grab at her collarbone as she mumbled to herself, “He really loves me, there’s something wrong with you, not him.”

But ring-obsessed people have cuts they love, and this TikToker didn’t love the original style of ring her fiancé gave her.

Britney had planned the type of ring she wanted to be proposed to before the person she wanted to marry. Whoever she was that person in her future that she was kneeling on, she had to be holding a halo cut ring and it’s hard to blame her, halo cuts are amazing.

Brittney had mentioned it to her fiancé at the time, Patrick, but he must have forgotten or seen something else he thought she might like because he bought her a solitaire engagement ring that looked like something out of a cartoon.

“Everyone who was close to me knew that I wanted a halo. When they saw the ring, specifically my mom, she said, ‘Do you like the ring?’ I just said, ‘I hate it. I do not know what to do. It’s not what I wanted.’”

Brittany says in the video that every time someone asked her about her engagement ring, she cried because it wasn’t what she wanted. Her mother suggested that she wait to get another engagement ring when it was her fifth anniversary.

After a week of trying to come to terms with the fact that she had a solitaire cutout ring, Brittany finally decided to broach the subject with Patrick.

“Telling him that I was disappointed in something that I knew he chose was intimidating. His reaction made it that much more special. He knew that he had someone who loved me and cared a lot about me ».

“My new ring reminds me how lucky I am to have someone willing to trade something and listen to me. He was able to take it like a champ.”

And while there were several TikTokers who criticized Brittany’s reaction for being rude, overly dramatic, and superficial, Brittany doesn’t see it that way.

She says she posted the story as a way to show how important open communication is in a relationship, especially on a subject that is sure to receive criticism, namely being thought shallow for not loving the engagement ring her husband gave them.

“The point of this is to say that I have a loving partner who is willing to do anything for me. I was trying to emphasize the fact that communication is important, and I have someone who was able to listen to me and not judge me.” about me for not liking something,” she said.

Patrick ended up getting Brittany a matching wedding ring for their third anniversary as a form of reward for fumbling around in the bag when choosing a solitaire ring and for proposing to Brittany in an airport and not in a hot air balloon or helicopter above. a volcano that spelled “will you marry me?” with an eruption of magma.

“Essentially, he said, ‘Hey, our first year was tough, our second year was tough, so our third year is for fresh starts.’ That’s a special part of the story because it’s not about the ring, it’s about the fact that he’s willing to try and make it up to him. The fact that he is able to amaze me every day and make our lives special is incredible. He said in an interview with Insider.

