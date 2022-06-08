Woman tries to sell an air fryer and mistakenly posts a photo of herself without clothes

A woman whose only intention was to sell an air fryer online ended up having an embarrassing moment by mistakenly including a photograph of herself without clothes in the publication where she offered her item.

Is about Emma Jones 26 years of age and a resident of the city of kennedyin Minnesota, USAwho told local media that it seemed strange to him that he suddenly received several friend requests and followers on social networks after posting your Ninja Air Fryer.

It didn’t take long for him to realize the reason for its ‘popularity’ on social media was due to an extra photo in the post where he offered his air fryer, because said instant it showed her standing in front of the mirror and without clothes.

Also, in his post made via eBaythe maximum offer you had for your product was 1,250 dollars and also several comments from ‘trolls’.

“When I saw that the offers were over $1,250 I was not happy or thinking about the money. I was just panickingEmma expressed.

Given the comments and the viralization of his photo, Jones ended up deleting the postlamenting that he couldn’t sell the air fryer.

“Now I’m upset that I could have gotten the money and I still have the fryer. I’m too scared to post it again“