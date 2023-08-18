Woman wanted to meet the Virgin of Fatima, but an illness left her without limbs

luz marina contrerasA 50-year-old Colombian woman made every effort to travel to Portugal and learn about it Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima; However, prior to this, she contracted an illness that required her limbs to be amputated, so she remains fragile in the hospital.

The affected woman had gone on holiday to that European country with her family in June to visit a site dedicated to the above divinity, but just before achieving her goal she fell ill, for which they had to take her to the hospital.

There, doctors diagnosed him with a toxic shock condition, caused by a bacterium, Streptococcus pyogenes, which, according to experts, is very common in people and can cause diseases such as impetigo, a common disease in children. Skin infection is even more serious. .such as necrotizing fasciitis.

Although they could not explain how Luz Marina Contreras became infected with the bacterium, it is known that the woman later developed health problems that affected the rest of her body, mainly her limbs, so The first solution was to amputate them.

According to data obtained from national and international media, the Colombian presented general failure in his organs and necrosis in the feet and fingers and despite the fact that they tried to save him, they had to use amputation of different parts to save him It was lying Head. Life.

Also last week, the woman’s daughter, Lina, announced that her mother lost her legs as a result of the above and would undergo surgery on her hands, as they were “severely damaged”; However, “there was no way to save them.”

Derived from the above, the family of Luz Marina Contreras thanked the affected woman for her gesture of solidarity and made available a bank account so that they could receive donations for the woman’s treatment.

