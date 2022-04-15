Woman was buried in her wedding dress after dying at a bachelorette party

Ruth Maguire’s bachelorette party ended in a terrible tragedy. On the night of the celebration, which preceded her marriage, the woman disappeared in Carlingford, Ireland. Days later she was found dead in a lake.

After more than ten years of relationship and three children in between, Maguire was ready to marry her boyfriend, but a tragedy occurred during her bachelorette party.

More than 30 women friends came to a bar in the town in question to celebrate their arrival at the altar. The next day, after the night of drinks, everything seemed normal. However, that changed when the attendees realized that Ruth never got to the place where she was going to sleep, a cabin near the site of the celebration.

In her absence, her relatives recalled that the woman had uploaded a story to her Instagram in which she saw herself walking towards that cabin, which was near a pier. With this in mind, the local authorities began the investigation to find the whereabouts of her girlfriend.

After two days of investigation, Ruth Maguire was found at Carlingford Lake. International media reported that the authorities mentioned that his death was the product of a “tragic accident” and that there was nothing to say about the case.

Rachel Wilkinson, the woman’s sister, told the newspaper Belfast Telegraph that finding his body brought relief in the midst of the tragedy.

“At least we are not left with the uncertainty of wondering if someone took it. Initially, my mom was worried that she had been hit by a car,” she said. And it is that, initially, there was no reason to suspect her death, because the attendees at the bachelorette party saw her say goodbye to her and leave normally before midnight.

A body has been recovered from Carlingford Lough in the search for missing woman Ruth Maguire. Thoughts and prayers are with her three young children, her partner and all her family and friends of her. RIP Ruth. pic.twitter.com/slPHszBsvA — Dublin GAA Fans (@DubsGAAFans) March 18, 2019

His death was unexpected and premature for the family, who were waiting for the wedding ceremony, scheduled for August 8, 2019.

“All the children, hers and mine, were going to be the pageboys. There were 180 guests,” added the woman’s sister.

After her death, and bearing in mind that her wedding would take place soon, the family decided that Ruth Maguire would be buried in the dress she would wear on the day of her arrival at the altar. “May she find you in the kingdom of God dressed in white,” said the priest who was to lead the wedding ceremony.

“He was not only my partner, he was my soulmate,” James, Ruth’s boyfriend, wrote on his Facebook account at the time. In addition, she thanked the support received by her three children, 10, 7 and 5 years old.