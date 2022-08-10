Woman who caused an accident that left six dead, had had 13 previous crashes

California authorities reported this Tuesday, August 9, that nurse Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, who was charged with the death of six people, including a pregnant woman, after a traffic accident in Los Angeles, California, had a history of 13 previous crashes before this unfortunate event.

In that sense, the investigators, who charged him with six counts of murder after the accident, revealed that Linton had suffered a total of 13 traffic accidents, where no person had been injured.

The facts and the investigation

This nurse would have suffered injuries after the accident, for which she was hospitalized at the Ronald Reagan Medical Center, authorities explained. However, upon leaving medical care, she was left in the hands of the authorities, and After the charges hearing, he was given the opportunity to leave on bail amounting to 9 million dollars. Meanwhile, she will be held at the Century Regional Detention Center, according to local media.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that Nicole Lorraine Linton was driving a dark colored Mercedes-Benz, traveling southbound on La Brea Avenue at a high rate of speed… While driving the Mercedes, Linton ran a red light and collided with multiple vehicles traveling east and west on Slauson Avenue.affirmed the California Highway Patrol (CHP, for its acronym in English) in a statement to the public, explaining the facts.

And adds: “As a result of this collision, several people were ejected and two vehicles were completely engulfed in flames.. After the collision, the parties involved were transported to (Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center) by ambulance and six people were pronounced dead at the scene”, remembering the order in which the accident happened.

In addition to the deceased, including a one-year-old baby, six minors and two adults were injured, so they had to be rushed to nearby hospitals.

Franco Pepi, a CHP official, indicated that, due to the collision, several parts of vehicles they were scattered through the streets, “almost like a war zone.”

– Actress Anne Heche is in critical condition, due to a traffic accident in Los Angeles –

Last Friday, August 5, a traffic accident left actress and producer Anne Heche, known for her work on ‘Chicago PD’ and ‘Men in Trees’, in critical condition, as confirmed by local media. Apparently, this woman lost control of her vehicle while driving through an apartment complex in Los Angeles, California.

According to the TMZ portal, the actress crashed into a garage door in the Mar Vista area. The incident, which occurred around noon this Friday, ended in a fire that severely burned Heche. However, some people who passed through the area helped the producer to get out of the burning car.

Apparently, this would not have been the first accident that Heche suffered during this Friday, since according to the aforementioned media, the actress would have collided her car before and escaped from the scene. It is believed that It would have been in the second crash that caused the fire and he suffered injuries to his body.

Firefighters and ambulances arrived at the scene of the accident, and even a helicopter was present taking aerial images of the event. The actress was taken out on a stretcher with white cloths on her torso. Meanwhile, the urgency with which she was mobilized to a medical center in the area prevented her from being tested for alcohol or other substances.

So far it has been reported that the actress is in critical condition, intubated and with burns. However, his diagnosis has not been indicated and details about his injuries have not been given. It is worth remembering that, on past occasions, the producer had stated that he used psychoactive substances.