Woman who gave birth in a latrine sentenced to 50 years in prison

The Justice of El Salvador sentenced a 23-year-old girl identified as Lesli to 50 years in prison after suffering an obstetric emergency, as reported to Efe on Monday.

The activist Morena Herrera, president of the Citizen Group for the Decriminalization of Abortion in El Salvador, explained to Efe that the young woman was prosecuted in the Sentencing Court of San Miguel (east) for the crime of aggravated homicide, a charge for which she received the sentence on June 29.

He indicated that the judicial process against Lesli presented “failures of due process” because the judge in the case -whose name was not provided- “did not admit expert opinions from the defense, a socioeconomic study from the Institute of Legal Medicine and a psychological study in which recommended a psychiatric analysis”.

“The sentence is a sample of judicial cruelty against women, young, impoverished and who have no way to defend themselves. It is an injustice,” said Herrera.

He added that an appeal will be filed against the sentence, which is the maximum penalty “to which a woman can be sentenced” after suffering an obstetric emergency in El Salvador.

According to information provided by the Citizen Group, a non-governmental organization that promotes the decriminalization of abortion in the Central American country, Lesli was 19 years old when she suffered an obstetric emergency in June 2020 at home.

The young woman “felt the desire to defecate and without knowing it, labor began, she went to the latrine and at that moment she had a precipitous labor expelling the unborn child,” the source explained.

He added that “neighbors called the police and Lesli was taken to a hospital where she was handcuffed and detained.”

In El Salvador, women who experience pregnancy complications that lead to miscarriages and stillbirths are routinely suspected of having had an abortion, prohibited in all circumstances, and are prosecuted on charges of aggravated homicide.

The Central American country is far from legalizing abortion, since, on the one hand, President Nayib Bukele has reaffirmed his position against it and, on the other hand, the Legislative Assembly, with a large pro-government majority, shows no sign of promoting, analyzing and pass legislation on the subject.