Woman who took off her shirt and discovered her breasts at Ricardo Arjona’s concert defends herself: “I did it for freedom”

The woman who took off her shirt and discovered her breasts in Ricardo Arjona’s concert already has a name and surname, her name is Rocío Gallardo and exclusively in ‘Despierta América’ she defended herself from those who criticized her for her moment: “I did it for freedom”.

The Univision morning show, exclusively, had the first interview of the protagonist that made Arjona forget even the lyrics of the song. Rocío, accompanied by her husband Juanwho was also by her side at the time, chatted with Raúl González from what has occured.

“I see it and I get excited, It was something completely spontaneous, I didn’t think about it, if I think about it a lot I don’t do it, it wasn’t premeditated at all, it was the adrenaline of the moment, he’s my favorite artist… That song means a lot to me, and interprets the freedom of what a woman is, of feeling free, safe, naked or with clothes”, Rocío began by recounting the moment that made your life viral.

“It was the first thing that came to my mind is that I have to make eye contact with him somehownow I start to think, and maybe he wouldn’t even have seen me among so many people, but it happened, I was there for him to see me, that I made eye contact with him and that I had my moment with him, and that was what I wanted “, He continued explaining on Univision’s morning show.

Of course, Raúl asked her husband Gallardowhat did he feel at this moment?… “The first thing I do as the husband who loves her and supports her in whatever she wants to do, was to sit on the chair and try to carry her on my shoulders so that he could see her.“.

González also asked about those who they do not agree, and they have criticized her in networks saying that her attitude makes women look bad… What did he say?

“I did not disrespect myself, because I did everything respectfully, I didn’t even show my full breasts, the whole time I kept covering myselfwas to lift my blouse and get his attention.

I understand women who criticize me and respect their opinionnot everyone is able to understand the life or the way of thinking of others, I I consider myself a super free woman, I have no owners, I have no restrictions, and the person next to me supports me 100 percent as I amI did it for freedom, because it was born to me, because he is my favorite artist and I don’t regret that, fIt was an absolutely mine decision, and whoever wants to respect it should respect it, and whoever doesn’t want to respect it, I also understand“Rocio assured.

Rocía and Juan have two children.a 20-month-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, although they are still too young to understand what happened, Raúl asked them what he would do if they asked him about this episode in the future.

While Rocío replied: “My children would not judge me, they would be proud to have a free mother who has an open mind to understand all concerns, and that they feel free to tell me and trust anything because I am a mom with a very open mind. I would tell them yes, that I did it, and that I feel very proud of what I did.

Juan wanted to contribute the following: “That has to do a lot as parents, if you are going to give your children some negative weapon to attack a person who did something with which you do not agree, you are unconsciously putting taboos in the mind of a child, that they were born white, you are injecting negative things into their heads“, assured.

Let’s remember that this Sunday, At a concert that Arjona gave in the city of Miami, Rocío surprised everyone when the singer was performing “Nude”, he stood up, took off his shirt and left her breasts in the air, although she covered part of them with one hand.

Is It is not the first time that a spectator is naked at an Arjona concertin April, in Dallas, Texas, precisely with the same song, ‘Nude’, a young woman was left in lingerie with garters before the eyes of the entire public and the singer.

WATCH HERE THE COMPLETE INTERVIEW OF ‘WAKE UP AMERICA’:

DON’T MISS THESE OTHER STORIES:

•Ricardo Arjona’s fan undresses in the middle of the singer’s concert while he watches her

•Ricardo Arjona goes to the cinema to see his daughter Adria in the movie “Morbius”

•VIDEO: Ricardo Arjona surprises a Cuban mother and sings to her via video call