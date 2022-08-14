Woman who tried to sell her 8-month-old daughter for USD 30 was arrested

Referential image. The woman arrested for trying to sell her eight-month-old baby is pregnant and has five other children. Photo: Pixabay

The Venezuelan authorities detained a woman in the state of Monagas, in the east of the country, who tried to sell to its eight month old daughter born for USD 30, reported this Friday, August 12, 2022, the director of the Corps of Scientific, Penal and Criminal Investigations (Cicpc), Douglas Rico.

“The detainee intended to sell her daughter for 30 US dollars in order to go to the Republic of Peru,” the official reported through his Instagram account.

He explained that the 27-year-old citizen was arrested by the municipal police of the Ezequiel Zamora locality.

The official pointed out that the case began after receiving complaints “about the sale of an infant by her mother”, which led a police commission to initiate research field trips that led to the clarification of the facts.

The woman, who was placed at the order of the Public Ministry (MP/Prosecutor’s Office), is pregnant and has five other children, who are under the guardianship of their parents and their maternal grandmother, said the director of the police force.

However, Rico did not offer details about the current whereabouts of the baby they intended to sell and her health condition.

On August 7, the director of the Cicpc reported that a total of 14,055 people have been arrested for multiple crimes in so far this year.