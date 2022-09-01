Woman won over $550,000 in the lottery and didn’t tell her husband for eight years because he’s so spendthrift

The woman says that her partner understood that he would have spent the money on nonsense and told her that he is happy that she keeps it.

A woman kept never telling her husband for eight years that she had won a big lottery prize. The woman discussed this story on the Reddit platform.

The woman said she chose not to reveal her good fortune to her spouse as he has a tendency to spend money quickly, The Sun newspaper reported.

The winner won more than £480,000 (about $557,424) in the lottery in August 2014, just two months before she married her childhood sweetheart Mike.

But instead of being delighted with her new wealth, the woman panicked and feared that their lives would be complicated by the large amount of money.

The player realized that since she was still legally single, she could accept the award without telling anyone else..

She successfully managed to keep her winnings a secret from her husband, friends and family, instead deciding to invest her prize wisely.

Her Reddit post read: “My husband tends to spend on things we don’t need and aren’t going to benefit us in the long run, so I didn’t want our money to be quickly spent on stupid things like cars and clothes.”

“I opened a new bank account with a national credit union and deposited the check. I started with a financial advisor who guided me to invest in local businesses and real estate. And that’s it. It’s been that way ever since, just growing up,” added the wily winner.

The woman’s money moves were spot on, as her bank balance ballooned to £1 million ($1,161,300). thanks to a smart investment in an energy company.

Her husband found out about the secret eight years later, when he saw a text message from the woman’s financial adviser on her phone. The player says that her husband got angry for not saying anything to her for so long.

The husband went to sleep for a few days at a friend’s house, upset about the situation, but after thinking things over, he came back.

The woman says that her partner understood that he would have spent the money on nonsense and told her that he is happy that she keeps it.

You may also like:

– A Florida store will receive $30,000 in commission just for selling a winning lottery ticket

–Ontario man finds lottery ticket he forgot in his car with a prize of more than $50,000

– Virginia Woman Wins $100K Scratch-Off, Had 1-in-1-Million Chance To Win It –Kentucky Woman Has Played The Same Lottery Numbers For Years And Finally Won $225K

– Vacationer bought a lottery ticket while visiting friends in South Carolina and won $300k

– $4 million lottery winner asked to be called Kit Kat on the news to prevent people from recognizing her and asking her for money

– Woman’s son told her to buy a lottery scratch-off because she had a gut feeling, and she ends up winning $300K – Lottery player thought she had won $200, but actually got $110K