Womanizer and kept? After a crisis, Erik Rubín confesses about “infidelity” to Andrea Legarreta

Mexico City.- singer and actor Erik Rubin Y Andrea Legarreta They are one of the most mediatic couples of the show in Mexico and have been involved in several rumors that indicate that they would be about to divorce. While the driver of the today program of Televisa has been attacked for allegedly cheating on her husband, he has also been the subject of rumors of alleged infidelities and even being a “womanizer” either “kept“.

Now, like never before, Rubín was honest and revealed that their relationship is not as perfect as it seems, in addition to clarifying the times that he has been accused of being unfaithful. When asked about what is the best and the worst thing about being married to the host on the show Pinky Promise conducted by Karla Diazleft their jaws open with what he aired on his marriage. After 22 years together, Rubín finally came clean and revealed intimacies of their relationship.

Erik Rubin and Andrea Legarreta

Although he called the mother of his two daughtersMia and Nina Rubina woman “all ma…” and a “very good mother”, stressed that sometimes with their children and day to day they fail in “lose sight” of your partnerneglecting her marriage a bit: “Andrea is a neat woman, all ma…, she is a sensitive, intelligent woman, a good mother; in truth, she is very fat because she is dedicated to her children, maybe there I could tell you that we have missed maybe, this part as a couple, because between the job and girls, well yes, you lose sight of your partner, “he confessed.

and added that she she is not a jealous womanalthough she has many friends: “There’s really nothing wrong with hanging out with her, but I’m telling you because she’s the story of our lives (…) she’s a very easy person. We each have our own spaces, I think it’s very important that each one performs personally , professionally. I am very fond of going on a motorcycle and traveling, I go a lot with my friends, I am very friendly and there has never been a row about that. “

I have many friends, and friends in general, but I emphasize friends because it could be ‘oh no, how?’ but it is very easy for me to be her husband, “she commented.

On the other hand, he ruled on the rumors that the presenter allegedly supports it financially: “Maybe at some point, it even came out in a gossip or things like that and I didn’t do anything. She being someone who is in the spotlight all the time, so ‘ah sure, she does chin him… he is an egg…’ Maybe at that moment, although I knew what the reality was, nor have I received a monthly payment from herThey are things that hit your ego. ‘How can I… if I’ve been working since I was 12 years old? I support my parents, my house, ‘but the truth has made my skin thicker and it has made me worth more … “, she confessed.

He also talked about the time he accused of being unfaithful when he traveled to cancun to see if he would put a gym there, because they spread some photos of Rubín with an influencer and with drinks in hand. “I literally took a photo with the whole restaurant… but oh no, the time came when I took a photo with some girls and it was ‘the comb is out’. The truth is worth it to me, I slip.” She also talked about the rumors until would be gay for his kiss with the member of Kabah Celery Quijano in the 90’s Pop Tour.

And about Celery… I already have a relationship with Celery, they already discovered us,” he said sarcastically. “He does give me a monthly allowance, he gives me mine,” he joked with Kalimbawho was with him on the show.

Erik Rubín has starred in several controversies

He reiterated that he does not care what they invent about him, but it does bother him that it affects his daughters, because there have been times that they question him about a photo or a rumor, although Andrea does not take it into account. “That moment of my life was complicated, that she had the spotlight and she… such a famous person who appears on television and so loved and maybe I did something that was not so… scandalous. I did not have to account for it nobody of ‘I’m making a record or investing in this or doing such a business,'” he said.

Finally, he added that they are a great couple and to this day “we still want the same thing”, although he is aware that this may change over time. “We’ve had our crises and he has his character and I have mine (…) because then they will say ‘oh yes, all chin…’ The net we have our things but we have learned to love even our defects, we know each other well and sometimes we like each other very much badly but we get along well, we still want the same thing,” he concluded, putting an end to the rumours.

Source: Tribune